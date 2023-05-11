ECP plans meeting to decide fate of Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is planning to hold an important meeting to decide the fate of elections in populous province -Punjab.

The elections are scheduled on May14 but in due to cur­rent unrest in the province it is unlikely to be held. The top election body, in consulta­tion with other s takeholders, will announce postponement of elections, sources told the newspaper. It may be noted here that after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan protests had erupted mainly in two provinces - Punjab and KP.

The top election body had also submitted its final re­port to the Supreme Court, mentioning unavailability of funds and required secu­rity. The commission clearly conveyed its concerns to the apex court around four days before the announced date of elections in populist prov­ince of Punjab. It was men­tioned in its report submitted to Supreme Court [SC] that, besides required security, no funds were available to hold polls. The country’s top court had last month ordered the government to hold snap polls in Punjab.

The commission men­tioned that it has not pre­pares printing of the ballot papers, pictorial voters for the elections as yet due to un­availability of funds. The ECP had earlier submitted two reports to the Supreme Court (SC) in response to the court orders. The government has to arrange Rs21bn for ECP to conduct elections.