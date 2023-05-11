Education and skill training

Education is a key element to develop future generations. It is through education that we become adept at life skills, knowledge, and information. It influences our decision-making and insights to lead a successful life. With the changing dynamics of work, the youth need to equip themselves with skills and insights to become independent thinkers. Soft skills are becoming important in today’s workplace. Moreover, the youth needs to exhibit soft skills when pursuing freelancing. They help the youth to navigate through interpersonal relationships, communication, collaboration, organization, etc. A holistic strategy is required to bring the youth on a platform where they are educated about industry trends and skills.

The educational system and those managing the helms of affairs in Pakistan may create a National Education and Skills Training policy (NEST). This policy will facilitate students to become lifelong learners and help them develop soft skills. Students in primary classes studying science, history, geography, social studies, Pakistan studies, etc should be encouraged and guided to learn through visual aid including video documentaries. Industry experts from their respective fields should be invited to speak to children to impart insights that are not available in textbooks.

Secondly, the NEST policy will emphasize the development of soft skills for it has become of paramount significance in today’s fast-moving, competitive, remotely-accessible world. Soft skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving among others are becoming increasingly important. Employers are seeking candidates who not only have the technical skills necessary for the job but also possess strong interpersonal and communication skills. They need employees who can find solutions to problems, complete work smartly, blend with their colleagues, meet deadlines, and are tech-savvy. The NEST policy will also bring the industry closer to students, graduates, and start-up ventures. This will streamline the flow of information and knowledge.

Thirdly, the NEST policy will foster lifelong learning in the minds of the students. The common perception is that education ends when one receives a degree. This notion must end. Learning is a continuous process that has to be pursued by everyone daily. Life-long learning will facilitate the youth and professionals in today’s era which is a knowledge economy. By equipping individuals with the skills they need to adapt and thrive in the knowledge economy, The NEST policy may promote innovation, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, individuals who possess strong soft skills are more likely to be productive, engaged, and committed to their work, leading to increased job satisfaction, reduced turnover, and improved organizational performance.

The NEST policy will also facilitate freelancers who are working with national and international clients. If the objective of school, college, and university education is to enable graduates to secure a job, then the NEST policy will provide avenues for the youth to become freelancers. They can use their skills to offer products and services, become entrepreneurs and add value to the country’s economy. Under the NEST policy, the Ministry of Education may provide access to education and training to students and faculty members in urban and rural areas. This can include creating standards for teaching and learning and providing resources to support the enhancement of skills and learning.

The NEST policy will offer formal education or informal learning opportunities. It will take insights from academicians, researchers, industry experts, and mentors on how to revise the course curriculum that nurtures the students’ minds, develops their character and makes them independent thinkers. The NEST policy will also create a collaboration of schools and colleges with industry professionals for speaker sessions and talks so that information and knowledge are disseminated effectively to make a far-reaching impact.