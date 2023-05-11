Embassy of Ethiopia inaugurated in Islamabad

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar along with her Ethiopian counterpart Misganu Arega inaugurated the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hina Rabbani Khar said opening of this embassy will open doors for the trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

She said Pakistan wishes to engage with Africa meaningfully and be a partner of its journey of growth and prosperity.

Hina Rabbani Khar said the economic and developmental challenges of both the countries are similar, and there is also commonality in the resilience of our people to achieve these goals.

She said Pakistan has always supported Africa throughout the history and expressed the hope that this embassy will be instrumental in materializing that potential for the mutual benefit of our countries.

Highlighting significance of direct flight operations by Ethiopian Airlines to Karachi, the Minister of State said starting of direct flights between the two countries will provide a fresh impetus to our bilateral trade and people to people connection.

In his remarks, Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Misganu Arega extended his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for warm welcome in Islamabad.

He said Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations since 1958. He said it is Ethiopia's firm conviction that the opening of its embassy in Islamabad marks a new history in diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

The Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said opening of the embassy is an example of the importance that Ethiopian government gives to its relations with Pakistan.

He said bilateral trade agreement signed on 14th February this year will open a new window of opportunity for investment in trade and tourism.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan and its people for standing by Ethiopia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Later, both the Ministers also cut a cake to commemorate opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan.