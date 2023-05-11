Ex-policeman goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide  

PARIS- A former Rwandan military policeman goes on trial in France on Wednesday, charged with genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1994 slaughter in his home country. Philippe Hategekimana, 66, fled to France after the genocide, obtaining refugee status under a fake name. It is the fifth such trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres between April and July 1994, in which 800,000 people died, most of them ethnic Tutsis. Hategekimana is accused of involvement in murdering dozens of Tutsis .