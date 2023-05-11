Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl expresses serious concerns to PM over Imran Khan's release by SC

Fazl expresses serious concerns to PM over Imran Khan's release by SC
Web Desk
11:58 PM | May 11, 2023
National

In a high-level meeting held on Thursday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the recent order by the Supreme Court regarding the release of Imran Khan.

According to sources, the two leaders expressed their concerns over the court's decision to declare Imran Khan's arrest as illegal. Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly informed the prime minister about his serious concerns regarding the decision and shared possible protest strategies with him.

The meeting also saw coalition parties of the government consider a unanimous protest against the Supreme Court's decision. Additionally, the PM contacted the heads of other coalition parties to discuss the political situation in the country.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, declaring the arrest of former prime minister as 'illegal'.

Maryam lashes out at chief justice over Imran Khan's release

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023