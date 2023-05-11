Fazl expresses serious concerns to PM over Imran Khan's release by SC

In a high-level meeting held on Thursday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the recent order by the Supreme Court regarding the release of Imran Khan.

According to sources, the two leaders expressed their concerns over the court's decision to declare Imran Khan's arrest as illegal. Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly informed the prime minister about his serious concerns regarding the decision and shared possible protest strategies with him.

The meeting also saw coalition parties of the government consider a unanimous protest against the Supreme Court's decision. Additionally, the PM contacted the heads of other coalition parties to discuss the political situation in the country.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, declaring the arrest of former prime minister as 'illegal'.