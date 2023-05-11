Thursday, May 11, 2023
FIR lodged against PTI’s ex-Deputy Speaker, 14 others

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA    -   An FIR was registered against 14 persons, includ­ing PTI’s provincial minister and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, under the provi­sions of terrorism, including arson and attempted murder at Baleli police station on Wednesday. 

Under the provisions attempted murder and ar­son and terrorism, Balochistan Minister Mubeen Khan Khilji, former Deputy Speaker National As­sembly Qasim Khan Suri, PTI Balochistan Presi­dent Dr Munir Baloch and 14 other persons have been nominated in the FIR. 

According to the police, a crackdown had been launched to arrest the accused named in the FIR.

Our Staff Reporter

