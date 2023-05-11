First time Afghan Taliban made written pledge against terrorism: China

BEIJING - Chinese foreign ministry spokes­person said on Wednesday that Af­ghanistan should not be excluded from the international community and the Afghan people’s well-being should receive due attention.

“As a traditional friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, we always believe that Afghanistan should not be ex­cluded from the international com­munity. Afghan people’s well-be­ing should receive due attention,” Wang Wenbin said during his reg­ular briefing when asked whether China believes that it would help Af­ghan side gain international recog­nition if the Afghan side truly deliv­ers on pledge to fight terrorism.

The spokesperson said that Af­ghanistan’s reconstruction process should be encouraged, and its sov­ereignty and territorial integrity should be respected.

“We also note the world’s concerns and expectations for the interim government, including with regard to adopting prudent and moderate policies protecting women and chil­dren’s rights and interests and tak­ing a firmer stance on counter-ter­rorism,” he added.

Referring to the joint statement issued at the end of fifth China-Af­ghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minis­ters’ Dialogue held in Islamabad, he said it reflected the consensus reached and trust for deeper coop­eration in political development and security domains.

“As you said, this is the first mul­tilateral document that has the par­ticipation of the Afghan interim gov­ernment. And it is also the first time that the Afghan Taliban made an ex­plicit written pledge denouncing ter­rorism especially the Eastern Turki­stan Islamic Movement (ETIM),” he added. The spokesperson termed it of great significance to the future of China-Afghanistan relations and re­gional counter-terrorism and secu­rity cooperation.

He pointed out that the fifth dia­logue was the first formal dialogue among the foreign ministers of the three countries since the profound change in the situation in Afghani­stan in 2021.

“The dialogue plays an import­ant role in advancing good neigh­borly friendship and practical coop­eration among the three countries and contributes to the political set­tlement of the Afghan issue and galvanize international efforts for stability and development in Af­ghanistan,” he added. The Chinese side hoped that Afghan interim gov­ernment would take concrete steps in the right direction to gain the un­derstanding and trust of the inter­national community and create en­abling conditions for the country to grow friendly ties with its neighbors and become a member of the inter­national community.