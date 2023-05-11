Gender discrimination is a persistent issue that affects people worldwide despite various efforts to combat it. There are many forms of gender discrimination, including unequal pay, limited career advancement opportunities, and gender-based violence, that negatively impact individuals and society as a whole.

One of the solutions to this problem is promoting equal access to education and employment opportunities, which requires policies and programs that encourage diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and provide training and resources to help people of all genders succeed. Additionally, it is important to challenge harmful gender stereotypes and norms that perpetuate discrimination by promoting positive and inclusive representations of people of all genders in the media, education, and other spheres of society.

As a society, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their gender identity or expression. It is important for individuals to take action to address gender discrimination in their own lives and within their communities.

Thank you for taking the time to consider this crucial issue.

MINSHA KHAN,

Karachi.