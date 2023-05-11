Thursday, May 11, 2023
Govt committed to rid Pakistan of Polio: PM

May 11, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government is committed to rid Pakistan of Polio.

He expressed the resolve while talking to a delegation of Rotary Foundation led by head of International Polio Plus Committee Mike McGovern, which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister lauded the services of Rotary International and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for eradicating polio from Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will continue to make his personal efforts under his own supervision until Pakistan is purged of polio disease. He said the government is ensuring foolproof security of polio workers.

The Prime Minister welcomed the establishment of residential projects by Rotary International for the 2022 flood victims.

He directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming anti-polio drive.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was informed that Rotary International and other partners have allocated 1.5 million dollars for the anti-polio campaign during the current year.

The Prime Minister was further informed about the current status of polio campaigns in the country saying that a special anti-polio drive is being launched in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

