Govt decries 'selective justice' as Imran gets relief from SC

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif decried “double standards” of justice saying he was respectfully asking why it prevailed.

His statement comes as Supreme Court declared PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “illegal” and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court that had termed arrest “legal”.

Addressing a presser, he said he wanted to congratulate Mr Khan over getting cure for his leg in two nights. “I cannot dare ask the SC but PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his friends were deprived of such justice,” he added.

He asked if “selective justice” was only available to Mr Khan [in the country].

He went on to say that he was expecting a verdict but the SC expressed its “wishes” instead adding that Mr Khan had been the first beneficiary of the NAB law [amendments]. “Those who passed 90 days in NAB’s custody were never paid heed to,” he added.

But now, the court was asking Mr Khan about facilities inside the guest house, he decried.

The minister continued by saying Mr Khan claimed he had been unable to recall anything as he was baton-charged adding that it was up to him when he wanted to remember things. “There is disparity between reports of public hospital and those of his hospital [Shaukat Khanum hospital] about injuries Mr Khan suffers,” he added.

Mr Khan walked to the court’s corridor and seemed fit, he said.

Criticising Mr Khan over his statement in the SC about his unawareness of events unfolding after his arrest, he said Mr Khan should tell if he had not incited the public before being taken into custody. “The court should have taken suo-motu notices on attack on Corps Commander Lahore’s house and on attack on martyrs’ graveyards,” he added.

Mr Asif maintained that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Faryal Talpur were not allowed to stay in a rest house adding that court even asked Mr Khan to choose 10 persons of his choice to stay with. “It was being instructed in an audio tape to determine the direction to attack,” he added.

There was a pattern in what happened in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, he claimed.