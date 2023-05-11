Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt decries 'selective justice' as Imran gets relief from SC

Govt decries 'selective justice' as Imran gets relief from SC
Web Desk
10:17 PM | May 11, 2023
National

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif decried “double standards” of justice saying he was respectfully asking why it prevailed.

His statement comes as Supreme Court declared PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “illegal” and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court that had termed arrest “legal”.

Addressing a presser, he said he wanted to congratulate Mr Khan over getting cure for his leg in two nights. “I cannot dare ask the SC but PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his friends were deprived of such justice,” he added.

He asked if “selective justice” was only available to Mr Khan [in the country].

He went on to say that he was expecting a verdict but the SC expressed its “wishes” instead adding that Mr Khan had been the first beneficiary of the NAB law [amendments]. “Those who passed 90 days in NAB’s custody were never paid heed to,” he added.

Soon after Imran's release, his alleged audio leak surfaces

But now, the court was asking Mr Khan about facilities inside the guest house, he decried.

The minister continued by saying Mr Khan claimed he had been unable to recall anything as he was baton-charged adding that it was up to him when he wanted to remember things. “There is disparity between reports of public hospital and those of his hospital [Shaukat Khanum hospital] about injuries Mr Khan suffers,” he added.

Mr Khan walked to the court’s corridor and seemed fit, he said.

Criticising Mr Khan over his statement in the SC about his unawareness of events unfolding after his arrest, he said Mr Khan should tell if he had not incited the public before being taken into custody. “The court should have taken suo-motu notices on attack on Corps Commander Lahore’s house and on attack on martyrs’ graveyards,” he added.

Mr Asif maintained that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Faryal Talpur were not allowed to stay in a rest house adding that court even asked Mr Khan to choose 10 persons of his choice to stay with. “It was being instructed in an audio tape to determine the direction to attack,” he added.

PTI bigwigs Qureshi, Fawad, Asad Umar shifted to Adiala jail

There was a pattern in what happened in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, he claimed.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023