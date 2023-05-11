Govt urged to make Azakhel Dry Port functional

Peshawar - Chairman of the Railways/Dry Port Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, said on Thursday that Pakistan Railways Dry Port at Azakhel in Nowshera district was situated in an important location and urged the government to make it functional to bolster exports.

He said its functioning would greatly help facilitate Pak-Afghan trade, generate employment opportunities and promote business and industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it is also in close proximity with the CPEC route.

Talking to journalists, Sarhadi said that about Rs600 million were spent on Azakhel dry port established on 28 acres land in Nowshera district on main GT Road and its full operationalisation would enable KP investors to showcase their products at in the local and international markets.

He said that KP was blessed with an abundance of natural resources including gems, marble, honey, carpet and furniture and Pakistan’s economic issues could be addressed if these resources were fully tapped by exploring new markets and granting incentives to its traders.

KP is exporting items like furniture, mineral, marbles, matches and honey but exporters were facing problems owing to lack of cargo train in Azakhel Dry Port to carry the export goods to Karachi port for onward destinations.

He said coal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had increased in recent years and there was a need to jack up its volume between the two countries, especially in gems, marble, honey, carpet and furniture sectors for mutual benefits. Due to wrong policies of the past government, he said, the countries could not take advantage of it.

He said demands of Pakistan’s gemstones have increased manifold in international markets; however, there is lack of expertise and machinery.

He said the Gems and Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP), Peshawar is an important institution in training of manpower in identification, cutting and polishing of the gemstones.