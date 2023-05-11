'Haven't gone to the restroom from the last 24 hours', Imran tells court he fears for his life

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan told the court on Wednesday that he feared for his life.

Khan on Wednesday expressed fear for his life during a court hearing after his arrest and said he was afraid that he will meet the same fate as Maqsood 'Chaprasi', a key witness in prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's money laundering case who died last year

“I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours,” said Khan in the court, alleging “they give [you] an injection, and [you] slowly die.”

Announcing its reserved verdict, an anti-graft court approved on Wednesday eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of the case at the New Police Guest House earlier in the day, wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the reasons behind the former prime minister's arrest, and sought his 14-day physical remand.

However, Imran's legal team opposed the NAB's request. His lawyer Khawaja Harris maintained that the PTI chief will cooperate in the investigation and that there was "no need for a physical remand".

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Special Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood, NAB investigation officer Mian Umar Nadeem and NAB Prosecutor Sardar Zulqarnain were present at the hearing.

The PTI chief was represented by Khawaja Harris, Barrister Ali Gohar and Advocate Ali Bukhari.

Despite protests erupting across the country condemning the arrest, the government has backed the development maintaining it was in accordance with law.

The ex-PM was arrested by the Rangers paramilitary force at the IHC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IHC on Tuesday declared that Imran Khan’s arrest from the court's premises was carried out legally. Written orders have been issued by the IHC in this regard.

In 2019, then prime minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Al-Qadir University for Sufism in Sohawa, Jhelum district.

He was, however, later accused of looting Rs50 billion of the national treasury, along with a property tycoon, and getting the Trust registered on 450-kanal.

Furthermore, the high court has also extended interim bail to Imran till May 16 in the Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha attack case and a case over his remarks against state institutions.