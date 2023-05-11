Heavy rains, flash floods destroy standing crops

Mohmand - The villages of Tarokhel and Dugwell suffered extensive damage as a result of a severe hailstorm, heavy rains, and flash floods.

The standing crops were destroyed, numerous cattle were swept away, and water infiltrated houses and shops. The situation in the area remains precarious, with ongoing efforts by Rescue 1122 to clear the drainage and prevent the entire village from being inundated. However, due to a lack of heavy machinery, the rescue operation is facing difficulties.

The closure of a water bridge during construction allowed floodwaters to enter the houses in the villages, exacerbating the damage. The residents of Taro Khel village expressed their frustration and staged a protest on the Peshawar-Bajaur highway, demanding that the district administration and TMA Mohmand take responsibility for the situation. They highlighted the destruction of Abdul Raziq’s house, which occurred due to the filling up of the Ghalanai Small Dam. The impact of the severe weather extended beyond the villages, affecting various markets in Mian Mandi and Ghalanai bazaars. Additionally, the boundary walls of Capt Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium Ghalanai and the Government College of Management Sciences Ghalanai collapsed.

In response to the situation, Tehsildar Halimzai Siyar Khan assured the affected people that the operation to remove standing water was underway, with Rescue 1122 personnel working since morning. He emphasized the need to bring in heavy machinery to effectively address the water issue. The district administration is also making arrangements to assist the affected people.