IHC CJ concerned over uploading of 2 judges’ opinion on website

Issues directives to reconstitute bench for case rehearing.

ISLAMABAD - In an unprecedented happening of events, Chief Justice of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed his concerns over the up­loading of ‘opinion of two judges’ on the website in the matter related to a petition seeking disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White and issued directions to reconstitute the bench for rehearing of this petition.

A judgment of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir, the two members of a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq, issued their verdict rejecting the pe­tition seeking Imran’s disqualifica­tion in the Tyrian White case. Howev­er, the judgment uploaded on the IHC website was deleted soon.

A larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arb­ab Tahir was conducting hearing of the petition seeking disqualification of Khan for concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers submitted to contest the 2018 gen­eral elections and the bench had re­served its verdict on March 30 after hearing the arguments of the peti­tioner’s lawyer Hamid Ali Shah and Khan’s lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Abuzer Salman. In this mater, pe­titioner Sajid Mahmood approached the IHC claiming that although Im­ran made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections.

After issuance of the verdict by the two judges, the IHC’s spokesperson issued a press release saying that it is clarified for information that Writ Petition No.3061/2022 (Muham­mad Said Vs Imram Ahmed Khan Ni­azi) was reserved on 30.03.2023 and “Today, without the announcement of judgment or issuance of cause list for announcement or otherwise inti­mation to parties and their counsel and without sign of third Member (Chief Justice), the opinion of two judges was uploaded along with of­fice notes, which does not constitute judgment of the Court and is against the rules and the norms.”

It added that the IHC Chief Justice has reconstituted the Bench for re­hearing of the case and “Action is also being taken against those re­sponsible for uploading the opinion without issuance of cause list.”

On the other hand, Justice Kayani, who authored the judgement, stat­ed, “I had the privilege and benefit of going through the order authored by the Chief Justice. However, with utmost humility and respect, I have not been able to persuade myself to the findings and, therefore, my rea­soning and findings are as follows.

He wrote that in the absence of a marriage contract between the Re­spondent (Khan) and mother of Tyr­ian Jade Khan White, assuming her as his child has far reaching conse­quences. “Furthermore, the order of this Court cannot be based on mere presumptions. The conclusive deter­mination of the question of pater­nity and legitimacy would require undertaking factual inquiries by presuming the commission of an of­fence and as a result birth of an ille­gitimate child,” added the judge.

He maintained, “In absence of ad­mission by the respondent No.1, Tyrian Jade Khan White or her (late) mother, no one else has the right to allege illegitimacy.