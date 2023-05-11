Immediate need for restraint and dialogue in political crisis, says HRCP

LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is greatly troubled by the unfolding political crisis in the country, fol­lowing the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and its implications for the rights of ordinary citizens. “We de­plore the use of disproportionate force in arresting Mr Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. It was clearly unwarranted and has only aggravated the political climate,” the HRCP said in a statement Wednesday. HRCP strongly con­demns the violence perpetrated both by security and law enforcement personnel in which many people were killed. At this time, the need for restraint and political dialogue has never been greater. Respect for the rule of law must ap­ply equally to all citizens and in all situations, it cannot be applied selectively. HRCP was also alarmed to see that the state’s knee-jerk reaction to the crisis was to restrict Internet connectivity. As before, such steps achieve little apart from allowing dangerous rumours to circulate and compromis­ing people’s access to information and their safety in pub­lic spaces. Once again, HRCP urges all political stakeholders to use peaceful, democratic means such as the forum of the Parliament to settle their differences rather than resorting to violence, intimidation and thuggery.