Imran Khan’s arrest: Section 144 imposed across Sindh

KARACHI-The Sindh government imposed Section 144 across province on Wednesday following the rising unrest after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A notification was also issued by the Sindh government for the imposition of Section 144 across the province. After the imposition of the law, all types of public gatherings exceeding four persons will remain banned in the province.

In case of violation, the government will take action under Section 144,” the statement added.

Imran Khan’s arrest from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday triggered protests in many cities of the country by his party activists and supporters as they clashed with the police and destroyed public properties.