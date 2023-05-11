Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran needs to be excised from Pakistan politics: JUI-F chief

Imran needs to be excised from Pakistan politics: JUI-F chief
Agencies
May 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan needed to be ex­cised from Pakistani politics, claimed that he was asserted into the country on the basis of a “foreign agenda”. “I have been saying this for the last 12 years and slowly everything is proving to be true,” he said in a media talk in Islam­abad. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the eco­nomic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of soci­ety. Addressing the breakout session of International Parliamentary Conven­tion, he called for building consensus on the NEAP, which would prioritize the strengthening of the economy and the provision of essential amenities to marginalized communities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023