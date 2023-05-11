Imran needs to be excised from Pakistan politics: JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan needed to be excised from Pakistani politics, claimed that he was asserted into the country on the basis of a “foreign agenda”. “I have been saying this for the last 12 years and slowly everything is proving to be true,” he said in a media talk in Islamabad. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the economic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of society. Addressing the breakout session of International Parliamentary Convention, he called for building consensus on the NEAP, which would prioritize the strengthening of the economy and the provision of essential amenities to marginalized communities.