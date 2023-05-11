Imran needs to be excised from Pakistan politics: JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan needed to be ex­cised from Pakistani politics, claimed that he was asserted into the country on the basis of a “foreign agenda”. “I have been saying this for the last 12 years and slowly everything is proving to be true,” he said in a media talk in Islam­abad. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the eco­nomic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of soci­ety. Addressing the breakout session of International Parliamentary Conven­tion, he called for building consensus on the NEAP, which would prioritize the strengthening of the economy and the provision of essential amenities to marginalized communities.