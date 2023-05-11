Thursday, May 11, 2023
Info minister condemns attacks on state-run media offices in Peshawar

Agencies
May 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned at­tacks on the building and offices of Radio Pakistan and APP in Peshawar. The attack on the offices of Ra­dio Pakistan and APP by PTI armed gangs was condem­nable and deplorable, she said in a message issued by her office. The minister said following the pattern of PTV attack under Imran Khan’s instructions, PTI workers today attacked Radio Pa­kistan and APP buildings. She said violence against government employees in­cluding women, vandal­ism and damage to proper­ty were acts of terrorism. Marriyum Aurangzeb said armed groups of PTI set on fire the Chaghi Mountain Monument and Radio Audi­torium, which gave an idea of their state of mind. She asked the Director General Radio Pakistan to file an FIR against the miscreants. The minister said the miscre­ants also tried to stop gov­ernment broadcasting by cutting off lines, which was a serious crime.

