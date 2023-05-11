Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Inter Milan triumph with 2-0 win in Champions League semifinal Milan derby

Inter Milan triumph with 2-0 win in Champions League semifinal Milan derby
Anadolu
3:14 PM | May 11, 2023
Sports

Inter Milan triumphed Wednesday with a 2-0 win against arch-rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal Milan derby. 

Inter’s Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu assisted Edin Dzeko to pave the way for an early goal in the eighth minute at San Siro.

Just three minutes later, Inter's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan shocked AC Milan once more.

Inter's chance to net another one from a penalty kick was denied by a decision from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 32nd minute and the derby ended 2-0.

The second leg in the semifinal match will be played on May 16 at Giuseppe Meazza.

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023