Inter Milan triumph with 2-0 win in Champions League semifinal Milan derby

Inter Milan triumphed Wednesday with a 2-0 win against arch-rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal Milan derby.

Inter’s Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu assisted Edin Dzeko to pave the way for an early goal in the eighth minute at San Siro.

Just three minutes later, Inter's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan shocked AC Milan once more.

Inter's chance to net another one from a penalty kick was denied by a decision from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 32nd minute and the derby ended 2-0.

The second leg in the semifinal match will be played on May 16 at Giuseppe Meazza.