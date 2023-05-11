Karachi police arrested Quetta-based smugglers

Sindh police foiled a drugs smuggling bid and arrest two accused lawbreakers from Karachi.

According to the details, the Mochko Police foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested two Quetta-based smuggler who was trying to smuggle drugs into Karachi on a motorcycle.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari stated that during the snap checking on checkpost, police party stopped two young men aged 16 and 20-years-old and checked the motorcycle due to the suspect’s nervousness and doubt.

He said that the accused very skillfully removed the seat foam of the motorcycle and placed 10 packets of hashish weighing more than 12 kg and put a regazine cover on it just to trick the police on the checkpost.

The arrested drug suppliers identified as Jan Muhammad and Abdul Nabi, who were smuggling drugs for the fifth time from Quetta to Karachi with drugs. The suspects used to receive Rs.35,000 per packet of drugs supplied.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigation is underway.