KCCI for gearing up Pak-Korea FTA to enhance trade   

KARACHI - President of KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf on Wednesday underscored the need to gear up Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Korea for enhancing bilateral trade relations and opening up new dimensions and investment channels. KCCI president, while speaking at Korea Pakistan Business Forum 2023, stated that the year 2023 marks 40th anniversary of Korea-Pakistan business cooperation and diplomatic relationship those were built upon trust, brotherhood and generosity. He stressed on revival of Pak-Korea Joint Trade Committee to exploit existing opportunities and enhance bilateral trade and economic integration in the manufacturing, hydro-power sector, SME, finance, transport and education sectors and said “We look forward to enhanced future business cooperation between Korea-Pakistan businesses which would boost the economic activities and contribute to sustainable economic development.” Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo, Director General of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Kim Sung Jae, Consul General Korea Yi Sunghu, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, President Automotive KIA Pakistan M Faisal, KCCI Managing Committee Members and prominent Korean businessmen in Pakistan were also present.