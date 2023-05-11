Thursday, May 11, 2023
Law and order situation under control in Balochsitan: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
QUETTA    -    Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zia Langau on Wednes­day said that peaceful protest was a demo­cratic right of every citizen, but no one would be allowed to damage national assets and public property. 

“All institutions are on alert for the safety of the country and the people as law and order situation is under con­trol in Balochistan,” he said while talking to media. He noted, “In view of the vio­lent incidents in Balochistan, Section 144 has been imple­mented, lamenting that dam­age to government property and attack on officials is de­plorable.” 

Commenting on the pre­vailing political situation, the minister said the country could not afford anarchy, add­ing, “We should wait for the court’s decision.” “Harming your country, institutions and property and attacking offi­cials is not service but anti-nationalism,” he added. 

The minister said that he ordered an investigation into the violent incident in front of Askari Park. 

During the last day’s pro­test, some suspicious people have also been seen and pointed out, creating law and order. 

However, he said that things were moving in right direction as traffic was flow­ing on all the highways con­necting Balochistan with oth­er provinces of the country. 

“No one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state under any circumstanc­es,” the minister warned.

Our Staff Reporter

