Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Day temperature is likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit nine, Murree eleven and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula while partly cloudy in Leh and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula ten degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh zero, Pulwama and Shopian nine, and Anantnag eight degree centigrade.