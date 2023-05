The Kasur police arrested a prime suspect involved in the murder of three brothers after nine months of the incident in Lahore on Tuesday.

Police said suspect Javed Iqbal had shot and killed three brothers over a trivial dispute. The Mandi Usman Wala police had registered a case of murder against him.

Teams consisting of the City DSP, the SHO and other officers had been searching for the suspect for the last several months.