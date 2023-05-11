Meeting held to review measures regarding hospital waste management

LAHORE - An important meeting was held in here on Wednesday under the chair­manship of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which Spe­cial Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Care Commis­sioner Dr Saqib Aziz, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Deputy Sec­retary Dr Ayesha and other officers participated. Punjab Health Secre­tary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed the measures taken with reference to hospital waste management dur­ing the meeting.

The concerned officers briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in this regard. Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said on this occasion that a dashboard will be designed with reference to waste disposal of hos­pitals in Punjab. The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education is in coordination with the Department of Primary and Sec­ondary Health Care regarding the disposal of hospital waste.