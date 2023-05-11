Meeting held to review measures regarding hospital waste management

LAHORE - An important meeting was held in here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Care Commissioner Dr Saqib Aziz, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha and other officers participated. Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed the measures taken with reference to hospital waste management during the meeting.
The concerned officers briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in this regard. Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said on this occasion that a dashboard will be designed with reference to waste disposal of hospitals in Punjab. The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education is in coordination with the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care regarding the disposal of hospital waste.