Miscreants who damaged properties have links with India, claims Atta Tarar

Says people did not come out in large numbers in favour of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after his arrest.

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday alleged that a handful of miscreants, who damaged military installations and government properties, were in touch with the Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“They entered the residence of Crops Commander. Their mischievous acts were celebrated by the BJP and the RSS by distributing sweets,” Atta Tarar, who was flanked by Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahn­awaz Ranjha , told a news conference.

“It was not difficult for the state to crush these elements but it showed restraint [on Tuesday].” He said peo­ple did not come out in large numbers in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “There were only a few small groups of around 50 people (each), who gave an impression that they are launching a campaign against the na­tional security institutions, inside as well as outside the country.

“These individuals have been iden­tified. They will not be spared and will face [courts] in terrorism-related cases. They will also not get any job or visa. They will also be not issued char­acter certificates,” he added. Atta Tarar said the handful of insurgents were indeed a minority wing of the RSS, op­erating in Pakistan which through its mischievous activities was trying to defame the country internationally.

He said there was nothing illegal in Imran Khan’s arrest as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had served several call-up notices to him to submit his reply in the Al Qadir Trust case but he never did that and so had to be arrested. “It is clear now that Imran Niazi is totally a corrupt man. Today, he has confessed to be­fore the court that he has looted bil­lions of the nation’s money through the Al Qadir Trust. He has also con­fessed to that he has signed the trust deed of [Al Qadir] University. He has lied before the court that education is being imparted at the University.”

As per the case, Imran Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted 190 million pounds at that time, sent by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the PTI government as part of an agreement with a prop­erty tycoon. The then-prime minister Imran Khan got approval of the settle­ment with the UK crime agency from his cabinet in December, 2019, with­out disclosing the details of the con­fidential agreement. Atta Tarar said it should be thoroughly investigated as to why and how Khan had got the ap­proval from his cabinet without dis­closing the details of the agreement.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on the occasion said the PTI had defamed the whole country with its vandalism and even did not spare the military installa­tions. He said it was a matter of grave concern how workers of a political par­ty turned into violent mobs. He said the Islamabad District and Sessions Court had framed charges against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, in which the deposed premier was accused of taking gifts in an illegal manner.