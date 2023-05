Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various places of Lahore this morning in order to boost the morale of the policemen on duty.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi praised the dedication, passion of the policemen and appreciated their determination and courage.

He directed the Police officers on duty to take strict action against miscreants under the zero tolerance policy and deal with those elements with iron hands who obstruct the daily routine of the citizens.