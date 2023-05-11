NAB gets 8-day physical remand of Imran in corruption case

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednes­day granted the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) an eight-day physical remand of PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The court instruct­ed the bureau to pro­duce the accused again on May 17, after ending of his physical remand time. Accountability Court Judge Muham­mad Bashir announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments.

The accountability court was set up in po­lice line Islamabad due to security concerns.

Deputy Prosecutor NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi, Special Prose­cutor Rafay Maqsood, Prosecutor Sardar Zu­lkarnain and investiga­tion officer Mian Umar Nadeem appeared be­fore the court.

At the outset of hear­ing, the NAB deputy prosecutor prayed the court to grant fourteen days physical remand of former prime minis­ter Imran Khan. He ad­opted the stance that the NAB had to recover documents and record from the custody of the accused for more investigation into the mat­ter. The deputy prosecutor said that Imran Khan was shown his arrest warrants at the time of his arrest. He said that all relevant documents to the case would be shared with the lawyers of Imran Khan. He said that the money was caught by the National Crime Agency of Britain and sent back to the government of Pakistan but this money was adjusted with a business tycoon.

Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris opposed the request of physical remand and argued that his client was arrested illegally from premises of IHC. He said that the people were getting education in an education­al institution under the Al-Qadir Trust. A trustee should not be a public office hold­er and Imran Khan was not a public office holder currently, he added.

Imran Khan on the occasion said that which record the NAB wanted to recover from him. The money was come with the approval of federal cabinet, he said.

He also expressed health concerns and said that his doctor Dr. Faisal should be giv­en access to him.

After hearing arguments, the court re­served its verdict and later granted the NAB eight days custody of Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that the Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was facing a NAB in­vestigation related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. As per the charges, the accused allegedly adjust­ed Rs 50 billion sent by NCA to the govern­ment. They were also accused of getting un­due benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

TOSHAKHANA CASE

A local court on Wednesday indicted for­mer prime minister Imran Khan in a crimi­nal case regarding not disclosing the details of gifts received from toshakhana. Addition­al Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the toshakhana criminal case against PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan filed by District Elec­tion Commissioner.