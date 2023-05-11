Nepra issues show-cause notice to Iesco for delay in 2 energy projects

ISLAMABAD-NEPRA has issued show-cause notice to Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO) for causing delay in the completion of two renewable energy projects, resulting in billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

In its decision on the delay in grid interconnection of Access Solar (Private,) Limited (ASPL) and Access Electric (Private,) Limited (AEPL) and subsequent loss to the exchequer, NEPRA said that the delay has caused millions of dollars increase in the cost of the projects and deprived the consumers of the benefits of the cheap renewable energy. NEPRA granted Generation Licence to Access Solar (Private,) Limited (ASPL’) for its proposed 11.5 MW Solar PV Power Plant and Generation Licence in June 2014 to Access Electric (Private,) Limited (AEPL) for its proposed 10MW Solar PV Power Plant. Both the generation facilities are located near Village Hattar, Tehsii Pind Dadan Khan, District Iheluni in the province of Punjab.

As per the generation licenses of both projects, interconnection was proposed at IESCO’s 132 k V Dandol Grid Station through two separate 11 k V feeders for each of the projects. The said companies (ASPL and AEP4) submitted separate interconnection studies (proposed at 11 kv) to IESCO and the same were vetted by TSW IESCO in 2012 and 2015 respectively with sonic conditions. In 2019, ASPL and AEPL again approached IESCO for approval of revised Interconnection Studies for both projects. However, the same were disapproved by IESCO. IESCO proposed interconnection at 132kV level due to savings in terms of lower technical losses and less outages (SAIDI) at 132kv compared to outages at 11kV. Further, IESCO was of the view that since the coordinates of both the plants referred in interconnection studies are same therefore these plants may be considered as one plant with a cumulative capacity of 21.5MW.

The matter was taken up by the Authority, whereby it was observed that in the Generation Licenses and Tariff Determinations of ASPL and AEPL, the interconnection at 11 kV was approved by the Authority and both the plants have separate LOJ and LOS by AEDB. In addition, Islamabad High Court (JHC) and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) also approved these projects as two separate entities/projects for implementation. However, IESCO did not allow ASPL and AEPL to interconnect at the 11 kV level for their proposed Solar PV Power Plants, despite NEPRA’s directions. Therefore, IESCO failed to comply with the directions of the Authority. Both ASPL and AEPL filed a cost-plus tariff petition on March 24,2020 which was decided by the Authority vide decision on December 30,2020. Under the said tariff the company was required to achieve financial close by Dec 30, 2021. However, due to the delay caused by IESCO by withholding approvals of Grid Interconnection Studies in clear disregard to CCoE ‘s decision and NEPRA directions, it could not achieve the said milestone, as result thereof said tariff lapsed.

Both ASPL and AEPL again approached NEPRA on January 11, 2022 for the determination of a new tariff. The companies submitted that the delay in the projects, due to the fault of IESCO, has not only derailed the process of achieving various milestones but has adversely affected several cost parameters related to the projects, especially the cost of modules and transportation. Further, their EPC contractor has expressed its inability to meet the EPC price as stipulated in the previous determination. The Authority issued tariff determinations on September 07, 2022, wherein the overall project cost for ASPL has been increased from $7.478m to $8. 771m and the project cost for AEPL has been increased from $6.412m to $7.543m.

On the IESCO claim that it had approved the Grid Interconnections Studies of both projects in 2012 & 2014, the Authority observed that its response in this behalf is ambiguous. On one hand, it is claiming that it had approved the studies, whereas on other hand, it is pointing out the loopholes in view of RE policy 2006. If the project companies could not meet with the requirements of RE policy 2006, then how the licensee was approved. Further, if the licensee approved the studies to be connected at 11kV level, then how the licensee could have objected on same studies in 2019 to be connected at 132kV level, despite the fact that the licensee had to do some works (up-gradation) in the vicinity of Chakwal. All this shows that IESCO is hiding its inefficiencies by putting lame excuses.

On the matter of IESCO response on financial close, NEPRA observed that the licensee has submitted distorted facts. Factually, the financial close could not be achieved due to delay in approval of grid interconnection studies by IESCO, which impacted in higher project cost and ultimately higher consumer end tariff. It is relevant to highlight here that if the grid had been provided on time, the projects would have achieved COD sometime in Sep 2022. However, with new tariff, the COD shall be achieved sometime in April 2024, subject to achievement of financial close on the given time of one year, i.e., total delay of 20 months. Moreover, if total energy generation (GWh) for the FY 2021-22 is kept constant, it is estimated that overall reduction/savings would be around Rs 703m. However, for the delay of twenty months, total savings works out to be around Rs. 1,172 million, which will be directly passed on to consumers. In this regard, the Authority is of considered opinion that this amount of loss occurred due to delay caused by IESCO shall be recovered from company.