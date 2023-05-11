Thursday, May 11, 2023
No justice, no burial: relatives mount corpse protest in India

Agencies
May 11, 2023
International

CHURACHANDPUR-The stench of death hangs heavy over the morgue at an Indian hospital -- and relatives are refusing to bury the rotting corpses in protest at their killings in ethnic violence.

Kamlallian Ype, 35, from the mainly Christian Kuki tribe, was killed fleeing attackers from the majority Meitei people, who are mostly Hindus, said his friend P Hentinglian.

“He was shot in the back and fell down,” the 25-year-old told AFP at the mortuary in Churachandpur. “They approached him and shot him point blank at the forehead. I saw it all.” Around 60 people have been killed on both sides in the clashes in the hilly northeastern state of Manipur and around 35,000 residents have fled their homes since last week. The far-flung states of northeast India -- situated between Bangladesh, China and Myanmar -- have long been a tinderbox of tensions between different ethnic groups.

Now the families of Kukis killed in the latest violence are demanding a separate entity of their own.

Agencies

International

