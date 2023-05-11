Only the people trained at Zaman Park came out in Khan’s support: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - In his first formal reaction to the country-wide pro­tests which erupted after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the PML-N’s senior Vice-president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Wednesday claimed that people did not come out anywhere in Pakistan in support of their leader. “Af­ter the arrest of Fitnah [Im­ran Khan], people did not come out anywhere in Paki­stan. Only the trained bul­lies who were being trained at Zaman Park for the past several months have come out”, she said in a statement here. Maryam alleged that it had also been proven from the audios that have come out that this sabotage was planned by Imran Khan himself and the installations were marked where he was to be attacked in case of his arrest. “The people have also seen these terrorists of Tehreek-e-Insaf with their own eyes and have refused to be a part of any protest”, she remarked, adding that this was a big slap on the face of Imran Khan’s de­structive politics. The gov­ernment should not make any concessions to these miscreants, she affirmed.