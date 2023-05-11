PAC Cultural Festival concludes  

RAWALPINDI-A three-day cultural festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) concluded at the Government Post Graduate College, Attock, here Wednesday. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Principal Government College Professor Majid Bhatti were the special guests at the closing ceremony. A Sham-e-Ghazal was arranged on the last day of the festival, in which Arshad Rahi and Rashid Rahi recited the famous ghazals of Mehdi Hasan and Ghulam Ali.

Addressing the closing ceremony Director PAC Waqar Ahmed said the objectivity and scope of culture were limitless, adding those who stay connected with their culture thrive in the world.