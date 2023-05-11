Pak-Iran gas pipeline only solution to energy crisis: Tasneem

ISLAMABAD-Minister of State/SAPM for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said the completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is the only solution of the energy crisis as it would help Pakistan meet its growing energy demands and reduce its dependence on imported oil. He expressed these views addressing a meeting of industrialists at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chamber House on Wednesday. He said in order to increase agricultural output, create new jobs, and boost economic growth, a proposal is under discussion to give industrial status to the agriculture sector, which would help modernize and mechanize the sector, making it more efficient and productive.

Earlier, the industrialists informed the minister about the issues the industries established in the capital city are facing. They informed the minister that about 2000 industries including pharmaceutical, engineering, information technology are operating in the capital city. They said a tangible work should be started on Islamabad industrial park. They sought representation in the different attached departments of the ministry of Industry and Production including Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to extend help to run the USC on modern lines. They also demanded to give information technology (IT) sector an industrial status as the move would provide IT sector with a range of benefits, including access to government incentives and support, access to finance at lower rates, and a more conducive regulatory environment. And in return, the IT sector will grow further and contribute more to Pakistan’s economy. The minister assured the industrialists to resolve their issues at priority and an industrial park will be established in Islamabad on the pattern of Korangi industrial Park.

Meanwhile, in a significant development for bilateral relations, Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of the Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led a high-level delegation on Wednesday and called on Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce. During the meeting, both sides agreed to explore new avenues of collaboration in the fields of aviation and trade between the two nations. They underlined the need to strengthen economic ties and emphasized the importance of increased connectivity. Chairman Jalalzadeh proposed the initiation of direct flights between Iran and Pakistan to enhance travel and business opportunities.

Naveed Qamar acknowledged the significance of this proposal and expressed his support for establishing direct flights as a means to facilitate trade and promote people-to-people exchanges. The discussions also touched upon the long-standing issue of the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline. The minister stressed the importance of expediting the project, as it holds immense potential for energy cooperation between the two countries. He pledged his commitment to resolve any obstacles and move forward with the pipeline, which would bring substantial benefits to both nations. Recognizing the current trade volume of approximately $2 billion as insufficient, Chairman Jalalzadeh urged the need to take solid steps to increase it to a multi-billion-dollar level. Federal Minister for Commerce echoed this sentiment and emphasized the importance of opening new border markets and implementing a barter trade system to facilitate greater commercial exchange. These measures, he believed, would contribute to a significant surge in trade volume between Iran and Pakistan.

As a sign of further bilateral cooperation, Chairman Jalalzadeh extended an invitation to the commerce minister to visit Iran. Moreover, the upcoming one of the six inaugurations of the Pasheen Border on the 18th of this month was also discussed during the meeting. This border crossing, to be inaugurated by the prime minister of Pakistan and the president of Iran holds immense significance in promoting trade and connectivity between the two countries. The opening of this border is expected to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, further enhancing economic cooperation. The discussions between Vahid Jalalzadeh and Syed Naveed Qamar showcased the shared commitment of Iran and Pakistan to foster closer ties in the realms of aviation and trade.