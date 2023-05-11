Pakistan’s Digital Census 2023 fails to deliver promised results

Lack of Army personnel posed the greatest difficulty for enumerators and PBS staff during the Census.

It is difficult to conduct a census in Kohistan because it is against cultural norms for women to provide information about their households.

ISLAMABAD: - Pakistan’s first digital census in 2023 would be an exercise in futility. The digital census began with many promises in Pakistan on March 1, 2023. Field operations were scheduled to conclude on March 31, but The Nation reported on March 20, 2023 (https://nation.com. pk/20-Mar-2023/seventh-national- census-of-pakistan-beset- by-challenges) that it will take several additional weeks to complete. After five extensions, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) estimates that field operations will conclude on May 15, 2023.

While researching and reporting on this story, The Nation noticed a number of anomalies. The author travelled to several areas with enumerators to determine what the actual situation is on the ground and why the results of the Census 2023 indicate negative growth.

Pakistan was divided into 185,509 blocks, and each block consisted of 225 to 250 households, for the purposes of comprehending the Census 2023. For the census, 1,26,000 enumerators were employed, and each of them was given a tablet for the enumeration. Each enumerator was assigned two areas that were to be counted within one month. When an enumerator enters his block, he examines the block’s boundary, proceeds to the first house or building, writes down the number, such as 1, outside the house, and rings the doorbell to inquire about the number of residents inside. If there are more than two households residing in the house, the enumerator will collect information from them before moving on to the next building and writing the number three outside the door of the third residence.

The lack of Army personnel posed the greatest difficulty for enumerators and PBS staff during the Census of 2023. According to one enumerator, when they had military personnel with them the last time, residents not only cooperated with them but also opened their doors so they could sit inside and easily collect data. People would simply refuse to cooperate and give the lone enumerator standing in front of their home the cold shoulder because neither the army nor the police were available due to other duties such as flour distribution, etc.

According to a source at PBS, the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) is also established at PBS, under the direction of the Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives. The CMC is comprised of all provincial chief secretaries, secretaries of education, and secretaries of finance. PBS has repeatedly cited the issue of the lack of police involvement in enumeration, but police have not been provided to the enumerators. According to the source, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners are also to account for Census 2023 discrepancies and deficiencies.

Lack of training for enumerators was also a significant anomaly observed during the 2023 Census. As the author observed the Rawalpindi Cantt enumeration team, a PBS employee inspecting the area joined the enumeration team. He went to a few houses and informed the residents that he was there to inspect the performance of enumerators and confirm the data. Upon doing so, he discovered that individuals who claimed there were only two or three residents in their home actually had 12 family members. All of their information was entered into the system. During the team’s two-day visit, this occurred frequently. Some houses were designated from the exterior, but they were not counted and were marked as unavailable, despite the fact that residents were present.

When queried about this, a PBS representative stated, “These enumerators are employees of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, and they are doing this job for the sake of doing it.” A PBS employee would never conduct a census this way. These cantonment board employees are performing this task in order to earn additional money, and they are unaware of its national significance or importance. People don’t want to share their women’s data with enumerators due to a lack of trust, and enumerators are visiting alone; no Army or police personnel are present. This lack of interest and training among enumerators, according to the inspector, is causing an expansion of field operations and a decline in different regions of Pakistan.

According to a PBS official document, a third-party verification team comprised of assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and other personnel was also formed on May 4, 2023. This team would revisit blocks and scrutinise the re-enumeration. In addition, there were numerous technological issues with the tablets, which caused delays in the on-site census. According to an enumerator, when he was within his block, the device would indicate that he was outside, and it would take several hours to resolve the issue. According to one enumerator, the hard documents used in prior censuses were significantly more useful than these tablets. Since the count began, the software has been updated eight times.

The signals on the Sims installed on these devices were occasionally in no-coverage areas, making Census 2023 challenging. During an interview with Sarwar Gondal, Member/Support Services/ RM, PBS, he stated the software had been updated multiple times to make it user- friendly for the enumeration employees. We could not have asked enumerators in Balochistan or other remote areas to bring them back, so we revised them based on our requirements. Our monitoring team detected only 300–400 complaints from block-based enumerators due to glitches. “Depending on the finest available coverage in each area, we utilised different Sims. The PTA was able to gather this information. This was the largest digitisation project in South Asia’s history. We were given 18 months to execute the 2023 census from the beginning. The National Telecommunications Corporation created the software, SPARCO supplied the imagery, and NADRA provided the tablets.”

The majority of madrasahs are also excluded from the census due to their administrators’ lack of cooperation. According to a source, there are various madrasahs of various sects in Islamabad, but they do not wish to disclose how many students reside within them for their own purposes. A specialized team needs to count the madrasah population in order to keep track of it and prevent negative growth.

According to highly situated PBS sources, the census in Kohistan, KP, was suspended during Ramazan and was scheduled to resume on May 15th. According to the source, the population of Kohistan experienced an abnormally large increase. It is difficult to conduct a census in Kohistan because it is against cultural norms for women to provide information about their households. Historically, it has been observed that a region’s population has been artificially inflated in order to obtain incentives, such as the creation of a tehsil or district, in order to obtain more funding.

The political parties in Karachi have also cried outrage after the census numbers began to be released. According to media reports, Mustafa Kamal, senior deputy convener of MQM-P, stated that enumerators did not visit 32,000 high-rise buildings and 7,000 blocks on the 14th of April, 2023. Jamaat-e-Islami also held a rally in Karachi to protest the results of the 2023 Census. Hafiz Naeem stated at the rally that the population of urban Karachi has been systematically undercounted, while the population of rural Sindh has increased. While commenting on the situation in Karachi, a PBS source stated that it could be the fault of the enumerator, who undercounted the city’s population as they did in so many other urban areas in Pakistan.

In 2010, according to Sarwar Gondal, India decoupled its assembly seats from its population and fixed the seats of all provinces. Provinces receive incentives and their proportional share from the central government based on their individual circumstances.