Pakistan secure 2-1 win over Vietnam in DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying

LAHORE - Pakistan’s junior tennis team emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory against Vietnam in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying being held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. In a hard-fought first match, the talented tennis player, Abubakar Talha, led Pakistan to a 1-0 advantage by defeating Vietnam’s Thang Quoc Khang Huynh with a score of 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-0. However, Vietnam’s Dai Khanh Nguyen swiftly retaliated by overpowering Pakistan’s Nadir Reza Mirza 6-1, 6-2, leveling the score at 1-1. The crucial doubles match witnessed Pakistan’s reliable pair of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha facing a resilient challenge from Vietnam’s duo, Dai Khanh Nguyen and Tuan Dat Vo. In a thrilling contest, Pakistan emerged victorious with a final score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-4, securing a decisive 2-1 win for their country. Today (Wednesday), Pakistan will face New Zealand in their upcoming match.