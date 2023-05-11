Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the rep­resentatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rap­id Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affect­ed by the conflict. “Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solu­tion to the Sudan situation through dialogue and con­sultation,” the foreign office spokesperson said.