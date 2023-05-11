Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023
Every election is a sort of advance auction 

sale of stolen goods.

–H. L. Mencken

The Bush v. Gore legal case involved the constituency of Florida where the High Court demanded for there to a be a recount of votes for the presidential elections. The margin between both candidates was less than 0.5 percent which was an anomaly. The case was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court which reversed the Florida order on December 12, 2000. The case was decided 5-4, with the majority asking for halting the recounting process. Then, George W. Bush was made president.

