PDCA pledges full support to ADCA in promoting deaf cricket in the US

LAHORE-Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) President Irfan Miraj has assured President of the American Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), Fuaad Hasan Lone, of unwavering support in promoting deaf cricket in the United States.

Fuaad Hasan Lone, President of the American Deaf Cricket Association, expressed his purpose of visiting Pakistan, stating, “We will invite the PDCA officials to the United States and seek their complete guidance and technical assistance. We aim to raise the standard of deaf cricket in the US, just as Pakistan and Afghanistan have achieved.”

Passionate PDCA President Irfan Miraj, who expertly leads Pakistan’s World Champion deaf cricket team and committed to sharing his knowledge and expertise with other cricket-playing regions, wholeheartedly agreed to support the promotion of deaf cricket in the United States. “The PDCA is eager to share its knowledge and experience to other cricket-playing regions, and it will honor for us to support deaf cricket in the United States,” said Miraj, during a meeting held here at a local hotel, which was also attended by PDCA Coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal, Irfan Miraj’s interpreter and wife Ms. Komal, Adv Habib ur Rehman Rana, PCB’s trainer Rana Farhan Masood, PIA Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi and Mr. Mansoor.

“The Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association has worked tirelessly to develop deaf cricketers in the country. We are keen to identify young deaf cricketers from every corner of the nation, creating a stronger pool of players capable of representing Pakistan in international events and achieving success,” Miraj added.

The PDCA President emphasized their successful promotion of deaf cricket in Afghanistan and expressed the desire to replicate this achievement in the United States. “If we visit the United States and meet their officials, we will discuss strategies to promote deaf cricket, provide a comprehensive plan, and raise the standard of the game.”

PDCA head coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal emphasized the efforts made in Pakistan, saying, “We have dedicated ourselves to promoting deaf cricket. Not only have we conducted training camps for deaf cricketers, but we have also trained deaf coaches who now work across Pakistan. If given the opportunity in the US, we will implement the same plan to train players and coaches, contributing to this noble cause.”

Advocate Habib ur Rehman Rana, who oversees legal matters for PDCA, shared his enthusiasm for promoting deaf cricket in the US. “In a joint venture with ADCA, we will visit schools, colleges, and universities to create awareness and motivate deaf players interested in the sport. Our aim is to inspire them to play deaf cricket and represent their country at the international level.”