Thursday, May 11, 2023
Police arrest 25 criminals, recover narcotics

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA     -     Sargodha police have arrested 25 alleged criminals in connection with its crackdown on the law violators in the district. A spokesperson said that the Sargodha district police conducted raids in different locali­ties of the district and arrested Muhammad Ashraf, Arslan, Ahmed, Amjed, Arham, Rehman, Faheem, Faris, Farid, Zaheer, Zahoor, Aslam, Talha, Taimoor, Tariq and others. The police also recovered drugs and arms including 1.1-kg heroin, 1.3-kg opium, 788 litres of liquor, 33 pistols, eight guns and valuables worth millions of rupees from the al­leged criminals.

