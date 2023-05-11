Police book over 1,350 PTI leaders, MPs and workers on charges of attempted murder, terrorism

Rawalpindi-Police have booked former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with 300 unknown persons on terrorism charges for launching an attack on GHQ and chanting slogans against the state institutions during a protest against arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan in a corruption case by NAB, informed sources on Saturday.

Also, police registered FIRs against more than 1050 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) including scores of former ministers and MPs after booking them under attempted murder and terrorism charges for arson, rioting, damaging government and public properties, blocking road and attacking GHQ and the personnel of law enforcement agencies in different parts of district during violent protests to press government to release Imran Khan, the former premier, they said.

They said that police have launched a massive crackdown to arrest more than 1350 miscreants.

Cases were registered with the police stations Sadiqabad, City, Civil Lines, RA Bazaar, Race Course, Cannt, Saddar Wah Cannt and Taxila under sections 324/ 353/ 186/ 341/ 427/ 148/ 149/ 109/156/ 147/ 440/ 441/ 436 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) 1997-7- on plaintiffs of police officers against the miscreants of PTI, they said.

The prominent leaders and ministers of PTI, booked by police, are including former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, ex-minister for information and broadcasting Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique (nephew of former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed), Ijaz Khan Jazi, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Arif Abbasi, former MPA Taimoor Masood Akbar, Raja Nasir Mehfooz and Malik Fahad Masood, sources said.

Scores of special police teams, formed by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani following orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, along with Counter Terrorism Department, Elite Force Commandos, Dolphin Force, personnel of Special Branch of Punjab Police as well as intelligence agencies will take party in the massive crackdown against miscreants of PTI involved in fueling terrorism in the name of protest against arrest of their chief Imran Khan, sources said. All the details including CCTV footage, home addresses and other information about accused involved in fueling terrorism have been obtained by the police with help of NADRA and intelligence agencies, they said.

The operation against the accused will be led by SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and other senior police officers, they said.

According to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the police had arrested 190 accused during a special crackdown against the accused involved in rioting and arson. The detained accused were produced before the anti-terrorism court for obtaining their physical remand and the judge had sent 52 accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

He said that CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and other divisional SPs and SDPOs remained present in the field and led the operation against the accused involved in damaging public property, scuffling with police and attacking GHQ. He said that police are utilizing all the available resources to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property of the public.

Earlier, the violent mob of PTI kept staging protests on Murree Road on Tuesday night and set Metro Bus Station a blaze. They also pelted the banks, bazaars, markets, plazas and other government owned buildings with stones. Several protestors blocked roads in various parts of the district which were later on opened by police by resorting baton charge and firing tear gas shells.

On Wednesday, the police blocked many roads by placing containers and barbed wires in Saddar, Murree Road and in Faizabad to stop mobs of PTI.

The Metro Bus Service remained suspended while public transport remained off the roads causing immense troubles for commuters. There was a holiday in educational institutions whereas all the major markets and bazaars remained closed.