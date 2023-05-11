Thursday, May 11, 2023
Police officers, jawans injured in PTI’s violent protests

APP
May 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    Violent protesters of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have injured three Superintendents of Police (SPs) on duty and other jawans of the police force, an official of the Police Control said here on Wednesday.

The injured included SP Rural Zafar Khan, SP City Abdul Salam Khan, SP Security Atiq Shah, the official confirmed. The PTI’s violent protesters also injured DSP Shakeel Khan, SHO of Paharipura Police Station Inspector Ejaz Nabi, Station House Officer Hayatabad Muhammad Ashfaq while SHO Police Station Sharqi Naeem Haider, SHO Police Station Urmar Tahsinullah were among the injured, he added.

The official said that Constable Irfan, Constable Nazar Ali, Constables Kashif and Abid were also injured by the PTI protesters.

APP

