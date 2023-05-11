Political game approaches climax

ISLAMABAD - For the last several months, the coalition government and the PTI-led opposition have been at loggerheads and now the political drama heads to the climax with PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Violent protests erupted in all cities after Khan, the former prime minister, was ar­rested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad, to face corruption alle­gations. The PTI gave the call to protest, im­mediately rising the political temperature to an even higher level.

Khan was arrested in connection with corruption involv­ing the Al-Qadir Uni­versity Trust, headed by Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

While Imran Khan’s arrest was shocking for the PTI supporters, it was not largely un­expected. Imran Khan himself had been try­ing various legal meth­ods to avoid arrest in the past few weeks.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan’s arrest was made “in accor­dance with the law” and upon the orders of the NAB. “NAB is an independent in­stitution and we have never tried to control it,” he maintained.

Prominent analyst Zahid Hussain said the arrest could spark a new phase of unrest in the country. “The arrest of politicians is nothing new. When Imran Khan was in power, he had justi­fied such actions and now the same has hap­pened to him. There has been a reaction and it has the poten­tial to get out of con­trol,” he said.

Hussain was of the view that such political arrests must come to an end as the country cannot afford instability amid the unending eco­nomic crisis.

“The situation is al­ready worse. Protests will make it even more terrible. I don’t see this arrest helping the situa­tion,” he added.

The Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party and the Pak­istan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders have been arrested in the past but they did not give such widespeared calls for agitation which kept the situa­tion under control.

Imran Khan, however, is less patient. He has already been leading a campaign for early elections and his party is calling for protests which can result in clashes.

Mosharraf Zaidi, an analyst and columnist, said: “We are poised on a knife’s edge. The next few hours and next few days are going to be cru­cial in determining the short-term prospects for stability here.”

He predicted that there will be “rising temperatures, poten­tial conflict, hopefully limited pockets of vio­lence, hopefully noth­ing too serious, but at this point, whether, for better or worse, a lot will depend on the PTI’s leadership.”

Zaidi said Imran Khan’s arrest was not surprising because “if you are a popular Paki­stani politician, you end up in jail.”

Yesterday, the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions said that May 9 would be remembered as a ‘black chapter’ in the history of Pakistan, citing protests “target­ing army property and installations” after the PTI chief’s arrest. “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” it said in a statement.

The military’s media wing stated that Im­ran Khan was arrested in the Islamabad High Court “in line with the National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) state­ment and law”. “Imme­diately after this arrest, attacks were perpe­trated on the army’s properties and instal­lations while anti-army slogans were raised,” it deplored.

Later in the day, the federal government ap­proved the deployment of Army in Punjab on the request of the Pro­vincial Home Depart­ment.

According to a noti­fication issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard, the services of ten companies of Paki­stan Army have been handed over to Punjab government. The Army will assist the district administrations to maintain law and order across the province.

PPP Secretary Gen­eral Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the Islam­abad High Court had declared Imran Khan’s arrest legal.

“Is the burning of government property a change? Arrests for corruption and looting of the national treasury are in accordance with the law,” he contended.

He termed the at­tacks on offices and residences of national security institutions are tantamount to treason. “This is not politics, it is terrorism,” he under­scored.

Zeeshan Salahuddin, a political analyst, said it is “difficult to pre­dict where this coun­try might go within the next 12 to 48 hours.”

“The situation is very vitriolic, very nebulous, and it’s very uncertain at the moment,” Sala­huddin contended.

As the event unfold­ed, the European Union yesterday emphasized that in such difficult and “tense times, restraint and cool headedness are needed.”

“Pakistan’s chal­lenges can only be addressed and its pathway can only be determined by Paki­stanis themselves, through sincere dia­logue and in line with the rule of law,” an EU spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

People have sup­ported or rejected Im­ran Khan’s arrest but there was one person who remained ‘neutral’ – Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan. “I’m busy with a special family event. Not available for comment,” she tweeted.

Nothing is predict­able in Pakistan but the political confronta­tion is fast approaching the climax. The nation keeps fingers crossed.