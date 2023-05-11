Political leaders condemn ransacking of public properties in PTI protests

Peshawar - Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and former member provincial assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday said that ransacking of public and government properties during protest demonstrations of the PTI workers was no service to the country and law would take its own course in these illegal acts.

Talking to APP, he said that gory incidents like putting on fire a motorway toll plaza at Swat Expressway, Goal Market at Pachagi Road and Chagi mountains Model at Peshawar was very unfortunate and miscreants involved in it could not escape from law.

He said NAB had arrested the PTI chairman in Al-Qadar Trust corruption case and there was no justification of protest demonstrations and ransacking of the government and private properties after the Islamabad High Court declared his arrest legal and in accordance with law.

Wali said almost the entire PML-N leadership including a three times elected former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, senior vice president, Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others had faced jails and courts with bravery and steadfastness during PTI government tenure and PML-N workers remained peaceful.

He questioned is Imran Khan above the law. He said the judiciary was independent and PTI should wait for the court’s verdicts in Imran Khan’s case.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said PTI’s anti-corruption claims were exposed before masses after the PTI government in KP closed its own created Ehtisab Commission at Peshawar to protect its alleged loot and plunder while referring to Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases.

He said that the PTI leadership was hiding behind stay orders in mega corruption cases including BRT, adding that PTI’s flagship billion trees afforestation project was taken over by the NAB and demanded acceleration of its investigation.

Due to PTI violent protests, he said time of students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was being wasted due to closure of schools, colleges and universities till May 13 while metric examinations were also postponed due to PTI’s unjustified strike.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at Peshawar Press Club, Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi said that violent demonstrations staged by the PTI workers have unveiled its fascist posture to the people.

Besides, Central Secretary Information PPP, Minister of State, Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial president-Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Mohammad Hamayun Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Gohar Inqilabi, Liaquat Shabab and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion while a large number of local journalists also attended.

Amjad Khan Afridi said that the PTI workers have lost sense over the arrest of their leader and have resorted to violence and damaging the public and private properties which are not acceptable under any circumstances.