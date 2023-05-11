President Alvi condemns loss of human life, damage to govt, military property

President Dr Arif Alvi emphasised that protest is a fundamental right of all Pakistanis, but it should always be carried out within the bounds of the law. On Thursday, the president expressed his concern to the political and military leadership regarding the ongoing protests sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement posted on Twitter, President Arif Alvi expressed his worry about the loss of human life, which he condemned. He also condemned the damage inflicted on government and military buildings by miscreants.

The president stressed the need for a political solution to the issues rather than relying on coercion and arrests. He expressed his hope that the situation would improve, and called on all citizens to remain peaceful.

The protests erupted across the country after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The situation is being closely monitored by the government and the military.