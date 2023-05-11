Thursday, May 11, 2023
President emphasises speedy justice to people in insurance matters

President emphasises speedy justice to people in insurance matters
MATEEN HAIDER
May 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to ensure provision of speedy justice to the people in insurance-related matters.

The President said this as Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Khawar Jameel presented him annual report of 2022 highlighting the institution’s performance.

The President also called for creating awareness on the role of Ombudsman for resolution of insurance- related complaints.

He also urged the people to approach the Ombudsman office for the resolution of their complaints concerning insurance.

According to the report, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman disposed off 4,634 complaints during 2022 providing relief worth Rs2.5 billion to the policyholders. It was told that around 95% of the said insurance cases were disposed of within 60 days.

As per report, the Ombudsman opened its new offices in Sukkur and Hyderabad to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.

