Protection of green areas top priority: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Lo­cal Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that cities were engines of economic growth and green areas were as vital for urban centers as lungs had been for human body. Therefore, protecting green areas should be the top priority for regional planning. Chairing a meet­ing to review the progress with regard to the prepa­ration of master plan of 11 districts of Punjab, the minister directed that green areas should be clear­ly demarcated in the new master plan of 11 districts of Punjab in order to com­bat pollution and to safe­guard agricultural land for meeting food requirements of the growing population. The minister said that new housing schemes should not be allowed on the green area and strict action should be taken against the schemes which had al­ready sprang up illegally in these areas. Ibrahim Murad said that the business and commercial activities in the cities are the guarantee for the stability of the econ­omy. In order to provide employment opportunities to the citizens, business zones or economic corri­dors should be created for promoting business and commercial activities in small towns. Project Direc­tor Local Government De­partment Umm Laila Naqvi briefed the meeting at this occasion. She told that the Local Government Depart­ment was preparing mas­ter plans for Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaf­fargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. She told that Land Use Classification Maps for 11 districts had been prepared and sent to the relevant Deputy Com­missioners. After the ap­proval and notification by the concerned deputy com­missioners, the land use plans of these districts will be prepared. The land use plans of 11 districts of Pun­jab will be able to meet the needs of the next 20 years.