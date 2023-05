LAHORE - For­mer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Akram Usman has been arrested in Lahore on Wednesday. He was arrested along with his brother Haroon Akbar on the charge of violent protests in Lahore following the arrest of PTI Imran Khan. It is to be noted here that people in Lahore and other areas of the country had resorted to violent protests. following the arrest of Imran Khan by Rang­ers from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).