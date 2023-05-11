Punjab CM monitors law, order situation

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority(PSCA) at Qurban Lines on Wednesday. The Chief Minister monitored the law and order situation through cameras and reviewed public safety in the city through the Digital Wall. Mohsin Naqvi issued on the spot necessary directions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding law and order. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan while giving a briefing about the damage being caused to the CCTV cameras apprised that the miscreants destroyed more than 30 cameras and other gadgets of the Safe City Authority at 15 different places. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary( Home), MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.