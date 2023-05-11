Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Robber killed in alleged encounter

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    A robber was killed in an alleged en­counter with police in the limits of Bas­ti Malook police station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a passerby informed the police on 15 emergency helpline number about three robbers looting people near Gha­la Godam, Adda Lar. The police reached the spot; however, the robbers had succeeded to escape the scene. The police chased and confronted them at Chak No 1, Adda Lar, where the sus­pects opened fire on the police party, forcing them to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers identified as Mumtaz Ah­mad alias Tota, resident of Chak No 519/EB Bourewala was killed. The police seized a pistol and a motorbike found near the body and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The killed robber had been booked in various cases with different police stations in the region, the spokesper­son informed.

British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023