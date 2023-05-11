Robber killed in alleged encounter

MULTAN - A robber was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the limits of Basti Malook police station on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, a passerby informed the police on 15 emergency helpline number about three robbers looting people near Ghala Godam, Adda Lar. The police reached the spot; however, the robbers had succeeded to escape the scene. The police chased and confronted them at Chak No 1, Adda Lar, where the suspects opened fire on the police party, forcing them to retaliate.
During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers identified as Mumtaz Ahmad alias Tota, resident of Chak No 519/EB Bourewala was killed. The police seized a pistol and a motorbike found near the body and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The killed robber had been booked in various cases with different police stations in the region, the spokesperson informed.