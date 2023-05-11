Robber killed in alleged encounter

MULTAN - A robber was killed in an alleged en­counter with police in the limits of Bas­ti Malook police station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a passerby informed the police on 15 emergency helpline number about three robbers looting people near Gha­la Godam, Adda Lar. The police reached the spot; however, the robbers had succeeded to escape the scene. The police chased and confronted them at Chak No 1, Adda Lar, where the sus­pects opened fire on the police party, forcing them to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers identified as Mumtaz Ah­mad alias Tota, resident of Chak No 519/EB Bourewala was killed. The police seized a pistol and a motorbike found near the body and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The killed robber had been booked in various cases with different police stations in the region, the spokesper­son informed.