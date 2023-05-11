Rupee plunges by Rs5.38 amid unrest; Gold price jumps by Rs9,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs 5.38 devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday due to unrest created by the PTI riots. Rupee closed at Rs 290.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs284.84.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 296, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs5.28 to close at Rs317.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.14, whereas a surge of Rs7.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 366.26 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 358.98. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by Rs1.47 and Rs1.43 to close at Rs79.03 and Rs77.38, respectively.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 9900 and was sold at Rs 240,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 230,100 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 8,487 to Rs 205,761 from Rs 197,274, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 188,615 from Rs180,834. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 3,100 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.75 to close at Rs 2657.75. The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged to close at $2031, the Association reported.

PSX loses 298.86 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 298.86 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.72 per cent, closing at 41,074.95 points against 41,373.81 points the previous day. A total of 99,182,930 shares were traded during the day as compared to 203,054,036 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.330 billion against Rs 5.847 billion on the last trading day. As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 101 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 14,290,890 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, TPL Properties with 6,184,982 shares at Rs 12.57 per share, and Bank Al-Falah with 4,05,757 shares at Rs 30.01 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 23.28 per share price, closing at Rs 5800.00, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind Crop. with a Rs 14.63 rise in its per share price to Rs 298.99.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.70 per share closing at Rs 934.30, followed by Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 69.23 decline to close at Rs 1130.77.